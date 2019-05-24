Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Conservative explains why Mueller’s carefully chosen words are incredibly damning for Trump

By - COMMENTARY - May 29, 2019
US President Donald Trump said he hoped to sign the new US-Mexico-Canada trade deal by the end of November AFP / Jim WATSON

Wednesday, May 29, 2019, will be remembered as the day in which Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly for the first time since being appointed to head the Russia probe in 2017. Mueller, speaking for ten minutes in Washington, D.C., discussed his final report for his investigation — and conservative journalist David Frum, following Mueller’s speech, urges Americans to go back and read the report and see for themselves how “damning” of President Donald Trump it is.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

During Mueller’s speech, Frum notes, the special counsel said of his report, “We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself.” And, Frum asserts, “the words of the report are damning.”

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Mueller, on Wednesday, stressed that the Russian government went to great lengths to interfere in the 2016 election and was downright brazen about it. And the special counsel, Frum points out, made that abundantly clear in his report — which states that “the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion” and “favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

On Wednesday, Mueller explained that the 2016 Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians did not rise to the level of a full-fledged criminal conspiracy. But Frum notes that Mueller’s report states that “the social media campaign and the GRU hacking operations coincided with a series of contacts between Trump Campaign officials and individuals with ties to the Russian government.” And those contacts, Frum adds, “were covered up by a series of lies, both to the special counsel and to Congress. Lying by the Trump campaign successfully obscured much of what happened in 2016.”

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Mueller stated on Wednesday that he did not draw a conclusion on whether or not President Trump committed obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation, and that he honored the policy of not bringing criminal charges against a sitting U.S. president. But Frum, quoting Mueller’s report, asserts that Trump did everything he could to undermine the special counsel’s investigation and was “brazen” about it.

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

For example, Frum quotes Mueller’s report as saying, “the President engaged in a second phase of conduct, involving public attacks on the investigation, non-public efforts to control it, and efforts in both public and private to encourage witnesses not to cooperate with the investigation.”

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC host channels Trump playing the victim if he’s impeached
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
Are you tired of Raw Story ads?

We are too. That's why we partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winner David Cay Johnston to provide an offering that gives you Raw Story without ads and allows us more resources to do hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+