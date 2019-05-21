Quantcast

‘Could be a rally in Nuremberg’: Video of Trump accusing FBI and Democrats of treason goes viral

David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement

21 May 2019 at 09:07 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

‘Name One Country Where This Happened and It Ended Well’

The only appointment that appeared on President Donald Trump’s official schedule Monday was a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Now chilling and disturbing video of a portion of the rally is going viral.

In the video, posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, President Trump, with Air Force One as a prop in the background, accuses the FBI and the Democrats of treason. The crowd chants, “lock them up!”

The President then brags about his “great new attorney general who will give it a very fair look,” meaning, who will investigate the FBI and the president’s political enemies for treason.

The former head of the federal government’s Office of Government Ethics called it “Shades of 1937,” which seems to be an apparent reference to the rise of Hitler and his Gestapo.

A former Obama administration official offered this warning:

Scholar on fascism and authoritarian leaders:

Former foreign correspondent, columnist, and editorial writer at The New York Times:

Economist:

Author:

Pennsylvania Senator:

Writer:

More:

