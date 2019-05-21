‘Could be a rally in Nuremberg’: Video of Trump accusing FBI and Democrats of treason goes viral

Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

‘Name One Country Where This Happened and It Ended Well’

The only appointment that appeared on President Donald Trump’s official schedule Monday was a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Now chilling and disturbing video of a portion of the rally is going viral.

In the video, posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, President Trump, with Air Force One as a prop in the background, accuses the FBI and the Democrats of treason. The crowd chants, “lock them up!”

The President then brags about his “great new attorney general who will give it a very fair look,” meaning, who will investigate the FBI and the president’s political enemies for treason.

The former head of the federal government’s Office of Government Ethics called it “Shades of 1937,” which seems to be an apparent reference to the rise of Hitler and his Gestapo.

Shades of 1937. https://t.co/de71iHq5pD # p #6_55 # ad skipped = false # — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 21, 2019 # p #7_55 # ad skipped = false #

A former Obama administration official offered this warning:

Watch this video. See all the red hats. Hear the chants. Then name one country where this happened and it ended well and peacefully. https://t.co/I14gq6vDZx # p #10_55 # ad skipped = true # — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 21, 2019 # p #11_55 # ad skipped = true #

Scholar on fascism and authoritarian leaders:

@SpeakerPelosi @TeamPelosi I would be pleased to speak to you as an expert on how authoritarian regimes take hold, with this as a warning sign. https://t.co/R4osfsovfd # p #14_55 # ad skipped = true # — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) May 21, 2019 # p #15_55 # ad skipped = true #

Former foreign correspondent, columnist, and editorial writer at The New York Times:

This could be a rally in Nuremberg circa 1935: https://t.co/XmjJ9MNk5B # p #18_55 # ad skipped = true # — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) May 21, 2019 # p #19_55 # ad skipped = true #

Economist:

US President publicly stating HIS Attorney General will go after his polical opponents, both real and imaginary, for treason. Which carries the death penalty. Not. A. Drill. https://t.co/5B7zgpJaIY # p #22_55 # ad skipped = true # — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 21, 2019 # p #23_55 # ad skipped = true #

Author:

Impeach the miserable Nazi already, Democrats, what are you waiting for, an engraved invitation to a concentration camp? https://t.co/MHeqYZFfW7 # p #26_55 # ad skipped = true # — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) May 21, 2019 # p #27_55 # ad skipped = true #

Pennsylvania Senator:

If Mussolini had seen this speech he would have said “Now THAT guy gets it!”. This is what fascism looks like. https://t.co/LGZUZRPWIx # p #30_55 # ad skipped = true # — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) May 21, 2019 # p #31_55 # ad skipped = true #

Writer:

If you know the history of past revolutions, it’s not hard to see where this is going. He will end up going after Republicans too. Just wait. https://t.co/uythj5mLbw # p #34_55 # ad skipped = true # — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) May 21, 2019 # p #35_55 # ad skipped = true #

More:

With our United States of America plane behind him, the lying demagogue Donald Trump fuels the crowd to shout hostility toward the FBI & other Americans. It remains shocking. It will never be normal. This anti-American behavior by the Abuser-in-Chief must be brought to an end. https://t.co/8H0RLyvooz # p #38_55 # ad skipped = true # — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) May 21, 2019 # p #39_55 # ad skipped = true #

This is literally the behavior you see in quasi dictatorships & banana republics – and even there it is sometimes not this overt. The Congressional GOP is aiding & abetting this criminal enterprise run out of the White House with the help of Trump’s personal assistant Barr. https://t.co/N0kRRbNMsk # p #41_55 # ad skipped = true # — Not Individual-1 (@yottapoint) May 21, 2019 # p #42_55 # ad skipped = true #

This CON tears down America. He is nothing more than a cheerleader for this MAGA hat wearing base. He is not interested in being President and does not deserve to be treated as one. He is inciting this minority of citizens against the majority. WHY? https://t.co/TLRPoRsCp7 # p #44_55 # ad skipped = true # — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 21, 2019 # p #45_55 # ad skipped = true #

The President of the United States of America, armed with the stature and symbols of his office, accused his investigators of treason while his followers chanted “lock them up.” We aren’t at risk of sliding into authoritarianism. We are already there. https://t.co/4sQg4nfPfn # p #47_55 # ad skipped = true # — Conor Marcus Shaw (@ConorMarcusShaw) May 21, 2019 # p #48_55 # ad skipped = true #

The face of autocracy and fascism. Treason is working with our enemies even indirectly to influence our elections; inciting war when there is no reason to; defying the most democratic branch of government; representing some Americans and oppressing the rest #GOP #MAGA #Complicit https://t.co/JRDjnQ8VjQ # p #50_55 # ad skipped = true # — Jim Saranteas (@JimSaranteas) May 21, 2019 # p #51_55 # ad skipped = true #

Fascism always feels inconceivable. Until it’s not. https://t.co/nJy7xZZuEM # p #53_55 # ad skipped = true # — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) May 21, 2019 # p #54_55 # ad skipped = true #

