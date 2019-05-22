Danger sign for Republicans: Trump is losing what little Millennial support he had

Profile view of Donald J Trump, presidential candidate, at the Boca Raton, FL Rally on March 13th, 2016. (Photo: Windover Way Photography/Shutterstock)

On Wednesday, Axios reported the top-line results of a new survey of Millennial voters by the University of Chicago’s GenForward Project.

The findings carry bad new for President Donald Trump, who only carried 37 percent of Millennial voters in 2016, and who now faces an even rockier path with them as 76 percent support a Republican candidate challenging Trump in the primary.

But the findings also carry warning signs for Democrats, too — the findings showed that 30 percent of Millennial voters, and 52 percent of Millennial independents, want to support someone other than the 13 currently leading Democratic candidates.

This figure carries familiar echoes of 2016, in which young voters broadly did not care for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton — and while Trump was more heavily disliked, and won far fewer votes, depressed voter turnout from liberal voting blocs, due to both apathy and Republican-backed voter suppression laws, were enough to carry Trump to a narrow majority in the handful of states he needed to win.

Millennials are broadly defined as people ranging from their mid-twenties to early forties. They are among the younger cohort of voters — although the generation following them, Generation Z or “Post-Millennials,” are now reaching voting age as well. With over 80 million people, Generation Z achieved voting age for the first time in the 2018 midterm elections.

The survey found that Millennial voters gravitating toward the Democratic primary are mainly supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), each with 17 percent. As a whole, Millennial voters are most concerned about climate change, health care, and income inequality.

