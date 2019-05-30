Dem lawmaker exposes her GOP colleagues’ trash-talk about Trump behind his back

President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 14, 2019. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

While House Democrats are still divided over impeachment, Republicans are broadly unified in circling the wagons around President Donald Trump, with only Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) calling for the president to be removed.

But as Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday, many GOP lawmakers are privately fuming about Trump’s abuses of power — they just aren’t willing to say it out loud.

“Democrats are taking this very seriously,” said McCollum. “And there’s a broad diversity of opinion, and that’s good. So when we come together and form unity it’ll be a thoughtful one. Whereas many of my colleagues on the Republican side of the aisle, what they say in the elevator and then I hear on shows such as yours are very different, you know, exact opposite. So we’re having thoughtful discussions and we need to do that.”

“So when you hear Justin Amash come out and say he’s for it, you’re saying other Republicans are basically telling you the same thing, in the elevator, in private,” said Burnett.

“Republicans are saying the president’s use of emergency powers is outrageous,” said McCollum. “They — you know, some of the things he’s done in the budget with zeroing things out, what he’s done with the border wall, and then saying you know, he can spend money however he chooses to. The Congress, which — I’m on the Appropriations Committee, we have the power of the purse. They’re outraged by some of these remarks, but I don’t hear them say it publicly.”

Watch below:

