Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dem lawmaker exposes her GOP colleagues’ trash-talk about Trump behind his back

By - May 30, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 14, 2019. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

While House Democrats are still divided over impeachment, Republicans are broadly unified in circling the wagons around President Donald Trump, with only Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) calling for the president to be removed.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

But as Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday, many GOP lawmakers are privately fuming about Trump’s abuses of power — they just aren’t willing to say it out loud.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Democrats are taking this very seriously,” said McCollum. “And there’s a broad diversity of opinion, and that’s good. So when we come together and form unity it’ll be a thoughtful one. Whereas many of my colleagues on the Republican side of the aisle, what they say in the elevator and then I hear on shows such as yours are very different, you know, exact opposite. So we’re having thoughtful discussions and we need to do that.”

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So when you hear Justin Amash come out and say he’s for it, you’re saying other Republicans are basically telling you the same thing, in the elevator, in private,” said Burnett.

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Republicans are saying the president’s use of emergency powers is outrageous,” said McCollum. “They — you know, some of the things he’s done in the budget with zeroing things out, what he’s done with the border wall, and then saying you know, he can spend money however he chooses to. The Congress, which — I’m on the Appropriations Committee, we have the power of the purse. They’re outraged by some of these remarks, but I don’t hear them say it publicly.”

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo nails Trump adviser for lying about raising money by using impeachment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+