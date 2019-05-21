Quantcast

Democrats at a ‘tipping point’ as Nancy Pelosi faces internal pressure to impeach Trump: CNN

Eric W. Dolan

21 May 2019 at 09:37 ET                   
Nancy Pelosi (Photos By Michael Candelori/Shutterstock)

Pressure is growing on top Democrats in Congress to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Post, members of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team — as well as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler — are pressing the House Speaking to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“This feels like a tipping point,” said CNN host John Berman on Tuesday, commenting on the report.

“I think you’re right, I think there’s a huge conversation going on inside the Democratic Party about this,” said CNN’s political director David Chalian.

“There is no doubt. I always think for Democrats it’s probably wrong to bet against Nancy Pelosi on getting to where she wants to get. She’s proven to be a pretty strong leader of her caucus, but it just seems that the caucus is in this inexorable movement now towards a potential impeachment inquiry.

“My ears perked up when you interviewed Congresswoman Jackie Speier and she said that certainly she’s ready at the place for an impeachment inquiry and that it doesn’t necessarily mean getting an actual vote on impeachment on the House floor and launching a Senate trial,” Chalian continued.

“That it could just be the laying out the facts that an impeachment inquiry can do for the American people and stop short of the impeachment vote because they know the political reality of that. That to me is an interesting middle ground.”

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
