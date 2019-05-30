Democrats slammed by MSNBC host for failing to confront Trump: Are they waiting for journalists like Jim Acosta to be jailed?

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace wondered where Democrats would draw a red-line on President Donald Trump’s conduct if they will not commence impeachment proceedings following special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Elise Jordan, if you believe Robert Mueller — who said yesterday if he could have said Donald Trump didn’t commit crimes he would have — if that needs to be translated for anyone in Congress, that means Donald Trump committed crimes,” Wallace explained. “And if you believe that it justifies a process to hold him accountable in ways that Robert Mueller wasn’t able to, then whether it polls at 4 percent or 94, there’s one thing that you do.”

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #





“I think Democrats look weak if they don’t ultimately end up going hard at Donald Trump with impeachment proceedings,” Jordan replied.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Say he gets reelected and you didn’t impeach him after Robert Mueller said he committed criminal obstruction and [the Southern District of New York] found him to be an unindicted co-conspirator, then what?” she asked.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Do you wait until James Comey and Jim Acosta are in jail?” Wallace wondered.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Former FBI Director James Comey and CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta have both been targeted by Trump as enemies of his regime.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #