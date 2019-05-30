Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democrats slammed by MSNBC host for failing to confront Trump: Are they waiting for journalists like Jim Acosta to be jailed?

By - May 30, 2019
CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace wondered where Democrats would draw a red-line on President Donald Trump’s conduct if they will not commence impeachment proceedings following special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Elise Jordan, if you believe Robert Mueller — who said yesterday if he could have said Donald Trump didn’t commit crimes he would have — if that needs to be translated for anyone in Congress, that means Donald Trump committed crimes,” Wallace explained. “And if you believe that it justifies a process to hold him accountable in ways that Robert Mueller wasn’t able to, then whether it polls at 4 percent or 94, there’s one thing that you do.”

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I think Democrats look weak if they don’t ultimately end up going hard at Donald Trump with impeachment proceedings,” Jordan replied.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Say he gets reelected and you didn’t impeach him after Robert Mueller said he committed criminal obstruction and [the Southern District of New York] found him to be an unindicted co-conspirator, then what?” she asked.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Do you wait until James Comey and Jim Acosta are in jail?” Wallace wondered.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Former FBI Director James Comey and CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta have both been targeted by Trump as enemies of his regime.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Cuomo busts Trump advocate Kimberly Guilfoyle for lying about fundraising on impeachment talk
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+