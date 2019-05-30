Democrats slammed by MSNBC host for failing to confront Trump: Are they waiting for journalists like Jim Acosta to be jailed?
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace wondered where Democrats would draw a red-line on President Donald Trump’s conduct if they will not commence impeachment proceedings following special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
“Elise Jordan, if you believe Robert Mueller — who said yesterday if he could have said Donald Trump didn’t commit crimes he would have — if that needs to be translated for anyone in Congress, that means Donald Trump committed crimes,” Wallace explained. “And if you believe that it justifies a process to hold him accountable in ways that Robert Mueller wasn’t able to, then whether it polls at 4 percent or 94, there’s one thing that you do.”
“I think Democrats look weak if they don’t ultimately end up going hard at Donald Trump with impeachment proceedings,” Jordan replied.
“Say he gets reelected and you didn’t impeach him after Robert Mueller said he committed criminal obstruction and [the Southern District of New York] found him to be an unindicted co-conspirator, then what?” she asked.
“Do you wait until James Comey and Jim Acosta are in jail?” Wallace wondered.
Former FBI Director James Comey and CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta have both been targeted by Trump as enemies of his regime.
