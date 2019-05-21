Quantcast

Donald Trump Jr. thinks he can run for New York City Mayor and not humiliate himself

Sarah K. Burris

21 May 2019 at 16:05 ET                   
Donald Trump Jr. Fox and Friends (Screen Capture)

President Donald Trump’s children have high political ambitions. Daughter Ivanka Trump has been rumored to be interested in being president and Donald Trump Jr. has thought about running for U.S. Senate or governor in the states like Montana where he often goes hunting. But now it seems Trump’s son is thinking about a bid for New York City mayor.

“We are not talking some parched sod in Iowa, where the corn is as high as a Democrat’s eye. Kiddies, mother is saying friends are saying he is saying he’d like to run for mayor of New York City,” reported Page Six.

Trump’s father has attacked current Mayor Bill de Blasio after his recent announcement that he’s running for U.S. president. Much to the mayor’s chagrin, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows he is the least liked Democratic presidential candidate.

But when it comes to the way New Yorkers feel about the Trump family, de Blasio just might get reelected.

