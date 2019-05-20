Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Eiffel Tower evacuated as climber attempts to scale iconic monument

Agence France-Presse

20 May 2019 at 11:47 ET                   
Eiffel Tower AFP

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark, the company that operates the structure said.

# p #1_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

“A climber has been spotted. It’s the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower,” an SETE official told AFP, adding that police were on the scene.

# p #2_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

The esplanade underneath the monument was also evacuated.

# p #3_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit,” the SETE added on Twitter.

# p #4_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

Police have made contact with the climber but do not yet know why he began his ascent via the iron beams, a police source told AFP.

# p #5_15 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_15 # ad skipped = false #

In October 2017 the tower was also evacuated after a young man ventured out on one of the beams and threatened to commit suicide, before police were able to convince him to come back.

# p #9_15 # ad skipped = false #

Nearly seven million people a year visit the 324-metre-high structure, which last week celebrated its 130th anniversary.

# p #10_15 # ad skipped = false #

The first two floors can be reached by either elevator or stairs, but only elevators whisk people to the top observation deck.

# p #11_15 # ad skipped = false #

# p #14_15 # ad skipped = true #

 

# p #15_15 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #16_15 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
AFP journalists cover wars, conflicts, politics, science, health, the environment, technology, fashion, entertainment, the offbeat, sports and a whole lot more in text, photographs, video, graphics and online.
Next on Raw Story >
‘He reeks of dread’: NYT’s Charles Blow relishes Trump’s ‘fear fibbing’ as money-laundering bombshells explode
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+