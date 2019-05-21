‘Enough with the closed door BS’: Ex-Tea Party Congressman demands Mueller testify

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on MSNBC (Screen capture)

On Tuesday, former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) took to Twitter to demand that special counsel Robert Mueller testify in a public hearing, so that the American people can get his side of the story.

Enough with the closed door bullshit. Robert Mueller needs to speak openly & directly to the American people. His investigation paralyzed this country for two years. Time for Mueller to step up, be heard, and explain his findings to the American people. In an open hearing. https://t.co/9Ib2yRDOqo

— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 21, 2019

Walsh, who was elected in the 2010 Republican wave only to lose to Tammy Duckworth two years later, was an extremely conservative member of Congress but has emerged as one of the biggest critics of President Donald Trump’s administration from the right. He has condemned the president’s actions as a threat to the rule of law, and expressed his frustration at what he sees as his former colleagues’ lack of intellectual consistency in supporting actions by Trump that they would never have accepted from former President Barack Obama.

Nor is Walsh alone. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), a sitting congressman elected the same year as Walsh, has argued Mueller’s report details obstruction of justice on the part of the president, amounting to an impeachable offense.

House Democrats have sought verbal testimony from Mueller in the wake of the release of his report, and Mueller in principle has agreed to provide it, but it is currently unclear when this testimony will take place.

