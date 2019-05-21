Quantcast

‘Enough with the closed door BS’: Ex-Tea Party Congressman demands Mueller testify

Matthew Chapman

21 May 2019 at 18:37 ET                   


Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on MSNBC (Screen capture)

On Tuesday, former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL)  took to Twitter to demand that special counsel Robert Mueller testify in a public hearing, so that the American people can get his side of the story.

Walsh, who was elected in the 2010 Republican wave only to lose to Tammy Duckworth two years later, was an extremely conservative member of Congress but has emerged as one of the biggest critics of President Donald Trump’s administration from the right. He has condemned the president’s actions as a threat to the rule of law, and expressed his frustration at what he sees as his former colleagues’ lack of intellectual consistency in supporting actions by Trump that they would never have accepted from former President Barack Obama.

Nor is Walsh alone. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), a sitting congressman elected the same year as Walsh, has argued Mueller’s report details obstruction of justice on the part of the president, amounting to an impeachable offense.

House Democrats have sought verbal testimony from Mueller in the wake of the release of his report, and Mueller in principle has agreed to provide it, but it is currently unclear when this testimony will take place.

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
