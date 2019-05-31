EX-GOP counsel makes devastating case for Congress to impeach Trump now: ‘It’s time’

Members of Congress have a duty to commence with an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a conservative commentator explained on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber.

Republican strategist Sophia Nelson, who was a GOP counsel for the House Oversight Committee, made a powerful case for members of both parties to put principle before perceived political advantage.

“Of all the Republicans ducking and hiding, I’ve only heard Justin Amash (R-MI) and recently former defense secretary and congressman Bill Cohen, who was on the Nixon impeachment Judiciary Committee in the House as a Republican, he said something I want to leave people with today which is ‘Congress, do your job,'” Nelson noted.

“This isn’t about whether or not you’re going to get re-elected, it’s not about whether or not you’re coming back. You took an oath to the Constitution,” she continued.

“What Mueller laid out in four hundred some pages in his report — I read it all as I suspect all of you did — was serious high crimes and misdemeanors,” she continued. “At the end of the day, the Congress has to do its duty and must start an inquiry now.

“Because it’s time, it’s just time for them to do it,” Nelson concluded.

“It’s the right thing to do — you honor your oath,” she added. “This is about the Constitution, not about politics.”

