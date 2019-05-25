Ex-Trump staffer expects impeachment to occur — and predicts it will ‘destroy’ the president

Donald Trump (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

The impeachment of the president of the United States is going to “destroy” Donald Trump, one of his former campaign advisors predicted during an MSNBC appearance on Saturday.

San Nunberg, who first began working as a political advisor to Trump in 2011, was interviewed by Donny Deutsch on MSNBC’s “Saturday Night Politics.”

“First of all, do you see a more unhinged guy than you saw two, three, four years ago?” Deutsch asked.

“More unhinged, no,” he replied.

“What I see is somebody who really doesn’t get the joke anymore, who personalizes everything to the point where you hear him this week he’s unable to say that he wants to do better for the country, he wants to work on infrastructure despite what the Democrats are doing to him,” he explained. “He’s flat out said ‘If you investigate me, I’m not going to pass anything for this country’ and it’s really something I’ve never heard a president say.”

“Bill Clinton did it so brilliantly during his impeachment and I think that’s one of the reasons why I think he ultimately won and why this impeachment — which I think is an outcome which is going to happen — is going to destroy him,” Nunberg predicted.

