Ex-Trump staffer warns ‘the next shoe to drop’ against the president is coming from Maxine Waters’ committee

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) -- MSNBC screenshot

The next shoe to drop in the investigations into President Donald Trump will likely come from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), the chair of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, a former attorney who worked on the Trump transition team predicted on Friday.

J.W. Verret, a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School who worked on Trump’s transition, was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

“The president clearly has decided that maximum stonewalling and maximum impact is his way forward. Based on your unique knowledge, do you think anything will move or does he look at a week like this politically as exactly what he wanted?” Melber asked.

“I think the next shoe to drop will be Maxine Waters’ investigation of the Deutsche Bank documents,” he replied. “She’s already won at the district court level.”

“Having been someone who wrote subpoenas for the [Financial Services Committee] — for the Republican chairman who preceded her — I’m pretty clear on the committee’s subpoena power and they’re squarely in their rights to get documents and that will be the next shoe to drop,” he predicted.

Verret served as the chief economist and senior counsel for the House Committee on Financial Services.

“Remember one reason [Trump] was danging pardons in front of Michael Cohen was to stop Cohen from revealing previous instances of bank fraud and who knows what else in the president’s dealings with Deutsche Bank. So it is all connected, it’s all interconnected, and it continues the momentum towards impeachment, I think,” he concluded.

Watch:

