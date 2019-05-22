Quantcast

Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of stealing from Stormy Daniels in latest indictment

By - May 22, 2019
Michael Avenatti (Image credit: MSNBC)

The embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti faced new federal charges Wednesday, after it was revealed that he allegedly stole money from his former client Stormy Daniels, the porn star that was paid off by Donald Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Before his spectacular fall, Avenatti floated running for president against Donald Trump.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Wednesday, Avenatti told ABC News that “I’m not going to have any response at this time.”

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

But then he tweeted his response.

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I expect an indictment to issue from SDNY in the next 48 hrs charging me in connection with my arrest in March,” the Tweet said. “I intend on fighting these bogus/legally baseless allegations, and will plead not guilty to ALL CHARGES. I look forward to the trial where I can begin to clear my name.”

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = true #

