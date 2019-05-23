Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Feds throw the book at Julian Assange: 17 new charges including felony conspiracy under the Espionage Act

By - May 23, 2019
Assange raised a clenched fist as he arrived in a prison van at Southwark Crown Court. AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

The Dept. of Justice has just announced an additional 17 new charges against Julian Assange. A grand jury indicted the Wikileaks founder on felony violations of the Espionage Act, including conspiracy to receive national defense information.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = false #


“The new charges include allegations that he violated the law not only by soliciting and receiving national security information,” Buzzfeed News reports, “but also by publishing what John Demers, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, described to reporters on Thursday as a ‘narrow subset’ of documents that identified the names of individuals who were working with the US government, including sources in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = false #

The charges are not related to Wikileaks’ publication of data stolen from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) or the Hillary Clinton campaign.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = false #

Each count carried a five to 10 year maximum sentence if convicted, CBS News notes.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = false #

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = false #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = false #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump is furious about Pelosi’s ‘tantrum’ comment because he was careful not to pound his fists this time
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+