Franklin Graham calls on Christians to join day of prayer to help Trump defeat ‘enemies’ trying ‘to destroy him’

By - May 28, 2019
Donald Trump and Franklin Graham (Twitter)

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency,” Graham charges.

Franklin Graham is calling on all Christians to participate in a Special Day of Prayer on June 2 to support President Donald Trump. The Christian evangelical who is closely tied to Trump says “no president has been attacked as he has,” and “the only hope” for Trump “is God.”

Graham directed his plea only to Christians.

“If his enemies are allowed to destroy him and pull down the presidency it will hurt our entire nation,” Graham claimed.

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency,” Graham had also said in a Facebook post. “In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God,”

Graham’s remarks wholly ignore all the immoral and possibly illegal acts Donald Trump has taken, and tries to turn the presidency into a monarchy, where the ruler is ordained by and responsible only to God, as opposed to the people and the Constitution.

“This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”

Graham, a Trump enabler and apologist, has become a lightning rod and most recently was condemned even by some conservatives after he attacked Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for being gay. After urging the South Bend, Indiana mayor to “repent” for being married to a man Graham’s home town newspaper’s editorial board called his entreaties “moral manure.”

