Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Furniture store owner has no regrets for racist tirade against black customer: ‘I used the N-word!’

Brad Reed

21 May 2019 at 13:34 ET                   
Terry Pace, the owner of Hometown Furniture in Southhaven, Mississippi, talks with a reporter (Screen cap).

A furniture store owner in Southaven, Mississippi was caught on video over the weekend going off on a racist tirade against black customers — and he then told a black reporter that he doesn’t regret it at all.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Jonee’ Lewis, a reporter at local news station WREG, reports that Hometown Furniture owner Terry Pace admitted to yelling racial slurs at black customers over the weekend, but he insisted that he was justified in doing so.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I did what I felt like was right,” Pace told Lewis during an interview. “You weren’t there. You didn’t hear it. You didn’t hear all the stuff I heard. I called him the n-word when it was over with. When it was all over with, and they kept mouthing off to me, yes m’am I used the n-word.”

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Marvin Clark, a local business owner, told Lewis that Pace made racist comments to him when he was in the store to buy furniture.

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He was like, ‘No. I don’t finance, because the only people that want to get furniture financed is the colored. And they don’t pay their bills,'” Clark said, describing his experience with Pace. “Yes. This is what he told me, and I let that go.”

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Radhya Spencer, the property manager at the square where Pace’s business is located, told Lewis that she does not plan on renewing Pace’s lease when it expires next month.

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the WREG report on the incident below.

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rex Tillerson just met in secret with the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about his time with Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+