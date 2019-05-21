Furniture store owner has no regrets for racist tirade against black customer: ‘I used the N-word!’

Terry Pace, the owner of Hometown Furniture in Southhaven, Mississippi, talks with a reporter (Screen cap).

A furniture store owner in Southaven, Mississippi was caught on video over the weekend going off on a racist tirade against black customers — and he then told a black reporter that he doesn’t regret it at all.

Jonee’ Lewis, a reporter at local news station WREG, reports that Hometown Furniture owner Terry Pace admitted to yelling racial slurs at black customers over the weekend, but he insisted that he was justified in doing so.

“I did what I felt like was right,” Pace told Lewis during an interview. “You weren’t there. You didn’t hear it. You didn’t hear all the stuff I heard. I called him the n-word when it was over with. When it was all over with, and they kept mouthing off to me, yes m’am I used the n-word.”

Marvin Clark, a local business owner, told Lewis that Pace made racist comments to him when he was in the store to buy furniture.

“He was like, ‘No. I don’t finance, because the only people that want to get furniture financed is the colored. And they don’t pay their bills,'” Clark said, describing his experience with Pace. “Yes. This is what he told me, and I let that go.”

Radhya Spencer, the property manager at the square where Pace’s business is located, told Lewis that she does not plan on renewing Pace’s lease when it expires next month.

Watch the WREG report on the incident below.

