GOP senator panicked that Trump has ‘lost focus’ and is derailing the entire Republican Party: report

Donald Trump is seen during a bilateral meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri as part of the G20. (Patricio-Murphy / Shutterstock.com)

After a long week of disorganized leadership and petty controversies from President Donald Trump, some of his Republican allies in Congress are starting to worry that he has taken his eye off the ball — including Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA).

According to Politico, at a lunch on Thursday, Isakson expressed his fears. “I’m so worried that the president has lost focus … It’s frightening for the country,” Isakson said. He quickly qualified his words to avoid a direct criticism of the president, adding, “It’s not that he’s doing something wrong, we’re doing the wrong thing on stuff that ought not be political.”

After the lunch, Isakson tried to strike up a more optimistic tone, saying “Everybody’s trying … I think [Trump] now understands and he’ll help us out.”

Earlier this week, Trump made draconian border security demands that nearly derailed a badly-needed disaster relief bill, although he backed off these demands at the last minute and gave the package a path to passage. This was followed quickly by his high-profile feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a threat to put all legislation on hold as a means of forcing House Democrats to cease oversight activity into his administration.

