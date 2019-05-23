Gun-loving Parkland teen busted for multiple racist rants after being hired by college GOP group

Kyle Kushov (Screen cap).

Kyle Kashuv, a high-school shooting survivor from Parkland, Florida who made waves by sparring with his classmates over the need for more restrictions on firearms, has issued a formal apology for making multiple racist remarks against black people.

# p #1_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Huffington Post has documented multiple instances of racism by the 18-year-old Kashuv, a Parkland senior who until recently worked as a director of high school outreach for the right-wing college organization Turning Point USA.

# p #2_12 # ad skipped = NULL #





According to the Huffington Post, Kashuv made racist remarks in “text and Skype messages” to classmates and even “in a shared Google document for a class study guide.”

# p #3_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

In one text message to a female classmate, for instance, Kashuv described another female classmate as someone who “goes for n*ggerjocks.”

# p #4_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

The student who received the text message tells Huffington Post that she doesn’t believe Kashuv was just trying to sound edgy with his racist remarks about black people.

# p #5_12 # ad skipped = NULL #







“I honestly think, yeah, he’s racist against black people,” she says.

# p #6_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

And in a Google doc for a midterm study guide, Kashuv wrote the n-word in all-caps 11 times in a row and then commented that he is “really good at typing n*gger.”

# p #7_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

In a statement released Wednesday night, Kashuv apologized for his racist remarks, but he insisted he wasn’t really racist.

# p #8_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We were 16-year-olds making idiotic comments, using callous and inflammatory language in an effort to be as extreme and shocking as possible,” he said.

# p #9_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

A quick note on callous comments I made a few years ago in high school that are circulating. pic.twitter.com/E6Ki6XIhtc # p #10_12 # ad skipped = true # — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 23, 2019 # p #11_12 # ad skipped = true #

# p #12_12 # ad skipped = true #

# p #13_12 # ad skipped = true #