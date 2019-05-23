Gun-loving Parkland teen busted for multiple racist rants after being hired by college GOP group
Kyle Kashuv, a high-school shooting survivor from Parkland, Florida who made waves by sparring with his classmates over the need for more restrictions on firearms, has issued a formal apology for making multiple racist remarks against black people.
The Huffington Post has documented multiple instances of racism by the 18-year-old Kashuv, a Parkland senior who until recently worked as a director of high school outreach for the right-wing college organization Turning Point USA.
According to the Huffington Post, Kashuv made racist remarks in “text and Skype messages” to classmates and even “in a shared Google document for a class study guide.”
In one text message to a female classmate, for instance, Kashuv described another female classmate as someone who “goes for n*ggerjocks.”
The student who received the text message tells Huffington Post that she doesn’t believe Kashuv was just trying to sound edgy with his racist remarks about black people.
“I honestly think, yeah, he’s racist against black people,” she says.
And in a Google doc for a midterm study guide, Kashuv wrote the n-word in all-caps 11 times in a row and then commented that he is “really good at typing n*gger.”
In a statement released Wednesday night, Kashuv apologized for his racist remarks, but he insisted he wasn’t really racist.
“We were 16-year-olds making idiotic comments, using callous and inflammatory language in an effort to be as extreme and shocking as possible,” he said.
A quick note on callous comments I made a few years ago in high school that are circulating. pic.twitter.com/E6Ki6XIhtc
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 23, 2019