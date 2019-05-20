‘He likes his name in his mouth’: CNN correspondent mocks Trump for speaking in the third-person

President Trump participates in a roundtable discussion in Minnesota. (Screenshot/YouTube)

On Monday, national news correspondent for CNN, Jeanne Moos mocked President Donald Trump for consistently speaking in the third-person.

“He’s first when it comes to the third person. He’s even done it in a tweet,” Moos said while showing clips of Trump speaking in the third-person.

“This is a man who tweeted ‘congratulations Donald,'” she said.

Moose then showed a tweet from J.K Rowling mocking Trump for speaking the third-person.

“I wonder whether Trump talks to Trumpself in the third Trumperson when Trump’s alone,” Rowling tweeted in 2017.

I wonder whether Trump talks to Trumpself in the third Trumperson when Trump's alone. https://t.co/8CEzVTJjBq
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 3, 2017

“He’s branding himself which he does unconsciously and this is indicative of narcissism,” a psychologist said in the clip.

“He likes his own name in his mouth,” Moos concluded.

Watch below via CNN:

