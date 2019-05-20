Here are 15 of the wildest photos and videos of the tornadoes battering the central US

KWTV meteorologist David Payne points out multiple-vortext tornado in Oklahoma (Photo: Screen capture)

Meteorologists began warning the central United States that a potentially serious weather event was forecasted for Monday. The storm didn’t disappoint for weather nerds fascinated by the power of Mother Nature.

# p #1_52 # ad skipped = NULL #

Scientists warned that the storm would be so severe that schools still in session decided to have an inclimate weather day to ensure children were home and protected. On this day six years ago (May 20, 2013) a massive EF5 tornado moved through Moore, Oklahoma around the time children should have been let out from school. The storm cost billions of dollars in damages, more than 1,000 homes were destroyed or damaged and 24 people lost their lives. One of the most tragic was Plaza Towers Elementary that collapsed as the tornado passed over it. Seven children were killed inside.

# p #2_52 # ad skipped = NULL #





NOAA Satellites PA Officer John Leslie posted the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s known as the GOES16. The graphic shows the severe weather literally blowing up like a marshmallow in a microwave.

# p #3_52 # ad skipped = NULL #

NEW: NOAA's #GOES16 shows the strength of the #SevereWx firing up in Texas this afternoon, May 20, 2019. This "sandwich loop" animation is a combination of infrared and visible imagery.#txwx pic.twitter.com/Nq3bfr7N66 # p #4_52 # ad skipped = true # — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) May 20, 2019 # p #5_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #6_52 # ad skipped = true #

A storm system that began southwest of El Reno, Oklahoma produced multiple vortices at the same time, shocking meteorologists and storm chasers on the ground in Oklahoma.

# p #7_52 # ad skipped = true #

Footage from David Payne of the multiple-vortex tornado in the storm that was east of Kingfisher and west of Cashion #okwx pic.twitter.com/sVuuQY5Ji1 # p #8_52 # ad skipped = true # — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) May 20, 2019 # p #9_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #10_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #11_52 # ad skipped = true #

Just seven miles southwest of Mangum, OK the second major tornadic storm formed at approximately 5:11 p.m. CDT. The first funnel dropped to the left side of the system and another tornado then quickly formed to the right side. Storm chaser Tom Pastrano reported that the funnel was violently spinning before it dropped down. The system, as a whole, was moving about 50 miles per hour.

# p #12_52 # ad skipped = true #

Chasers are great for covering the storm, but they’re often the first ones to spot a funnel on the ground. They can then warn local governments to alert citizens with tornado sirens, which save countless lives each season.

# p #13_52 # ad skipped = true #

The storm Monday will continue well into the night dumping huge amounts of rain and subjecting three states to dangerous winds, lightning and tornadoes.

# p #14_52 # ad skipped = true #

You can see some of the other videos from the reporters, chasers and residents below:

# p #15_52 # ad skipped = true #

JUST got this picture from Bri'Anne Walton. This was taken at 126th and Garnett in Owasso. #okwx pic.twitter.com/zg2xltygTp # p #16_52 # ad skipped = true # — Haley Hughey (@haleyhughey) May 20, 2019 # p #17_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #18_52 # ad skipped = true #

WOW. Look at how powerful this storm is.

This was taken in Afton, OK by Hailey Wagner.#OKwx pic.twitter.com/i5rhNXgY5c # p #19_52 # ad skipped = true # — Haley Hughey (@haleyhughey) May 20, 2019 # p #20_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #21_52 # ad skipped = true #

Just got this viewer video shot from the east side of Grove. Thank you Hailey Fracek for sending this in. Everyone be SAFE and have a plan in place.

Feel free to send me any weather pictures or videos you take! #OKwx pic.twitter.com/oyLtNUNoy3 # p #22_52 # ad skipped = true # — Haley Hughey (@haleyhughey) May 20, 2019 # p #23_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #24_52 # ad skipped = true #

WATER SPOUT! Check out this video from Grand Lake… water is being pulled from the lake and into the air, forming a water spout. # p #25_52 # ad skipped = true # (Video courtesy Jamie Pruitt) pic.twitter.com/RcDUDeYKco # p #26_52 # ad skipped = true # — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) May 20, 2019 # p #27_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #28_52 # ad skipped = true #

#okwx circulation over south Stillwater pic.twitter.com/fbIru1mn84 # p #29_52 # ad skipped = true # — Jeff Gazaway (@OKTurfman) May 20, 2019 # p #30_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #31_52 # ad skipped = true #

5/20/19 5:45pm

Saw these gnarly (spinning) clouds go over our house as the cold front moved back east.

Any other day that would have meant we were in the clear…not today.#OKwx pic.twitter.com/twhJF1RPDq # p #32_52 # ad skipped = true # — Dave Deken (@VideoDeke) May 20, 2019 # p #33_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #34_52 # ad skipped = true #

RT @AdriMozeris: Minutes ago in Mangum, OK!!! Stay weather aware!!!! #okwx #MadWx pic.twitter.com/DGMevC4eRL # p #35_52 # ad skipped = true # — StabbyMcStabbins (@stabymcstabbin) May 20, 2019 # p #36_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #37_52 # ad skipped = true #

Mangum Oklahoma #tornado genesis earlier SW of the town #okwx pic.twitter.com/VG8AqdVZSZ # p #38_52 # ad skipped = true # — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) May 20, 2019 # p #39_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #40_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #43_52 # ad skipped = true #

Mangum Ok #OkWx pic.twitter.com/hOR1n3sRpW # p #44_52 # ad skipped = true # — Ashley Zumwalt (@AshleyZumwalt) May 20, 2019 # p #45_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #46_52 # ad skipped = true #

Still on the same storm now near Granite, OK. Took this video roughly around 530, you can see fairly obvious signs of rotation with both wall clouds. #okwx pic.twitter.com/UwTzedc1yG # p #47_52 # ad skipped = true # — Eric Webb (@webberweather) May 20, 2019 # p #48_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #49_52 # ad skipped = true #

About 15 minutes ago in Stillwater. #okwx pic.twitter.com/VPgjn2WJzm # p #50_52 # ad skipped = true # — Jordan Smith (@Doafhat) May 20, 2019 # p #51_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #52_52 # ad skipped = true #

# p #53_52 # ad skipped = true #