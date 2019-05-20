Quantcast

Here are 15 of the wildest photos and videos of the tornadoes battering the central US

Sarah K. Burris

20 May 2019 at 19:24 ET                   
KWTV meteorologist David Payne points out multiple-vortext tornado in Oklahoma (Photo: Screen capture)

Meteorologists began warning the central United States that a potentially serious weather event was forecasted for Monday. The storm didn’t disappoint for weather nerds fascinated by the power of Mother Nature.

Scientists warned that the storm would be so severe that schools still in session decided to have an inclimate weather day to ensure children were home and protected. On this day six years ago (May 20, 2013) a massive EF5 tornado moved through Moore, Oklahoma around the time children should have been let out from school. The storm cost billions of dollars in damages, more than 1,000 homes were destroyed or damaged and 24 people lost their lives. One of the most tragic was Plaza Towers Elementary that collapsed as the tornado passed over it. Seven children were killed inside.

NOAA Satellites PA Officer John Leslie posted the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s known as the GOES16. The graphic shows the severe weather literally blowing up like a marshmallow in a microwave.

A storm system that began southwest of El Reno, Oklahoma produced multiple vortices at the same time, shocking meteorologists and storm chasers on the ground in Oklahoma.

Multiple-vortex tornado in Oklahoma Monday highlighted by KWTV’s David Payne (Photo: Screen capture)

Just seven miles southwest of Mangum, OK the second major tornadic storm formed at approximately 5:11 p.m. CDT. The first funnel dropped to the left side of the system and another tornado then quickly formed to the right side. Storm chaser Tom Pastrano reported that the funnel was violently spinning before it dropped down. The system, as a whole, was moving about 50 miles per hour.

Chasers are great for covering the storm, but they’re often the first ones to spot a funnel on the ground. They can then warn local governments to alert citizens with tornado sirens, which save countless lives each season.

The storm Monday will continue well into the night dumping huge amounts of rain and subjecting three states to dangerous winds, lightning and tornadoes.

You can see some of the other videos from the reporters, chasers and residents below:

