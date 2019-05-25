Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here is what infuriates Trump the most after he has to deal with Nancy Pelosi: MSNBC guest

By - May 25, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

On Saturday, New York University associate professor Christina Beltran appeared on MSNBC to discuss Trump’s growing vendetta against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), which culminated in him posting a doctored video of her on Twitter.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He traffics in the politics of domination,” said Beltran. “That is why he needed his staff to do this embarrassing authoritarian performance of obsequiousness to him and say I’m very calm or very — so that was just like humiliating and embarrassing.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And I think it drives him crazy that Nancy Pelosi continues to win the media cycle, again and again,” she added. “And part of it, despite his comments of she’s crazy, what America is seeing, he’s not in control of himself. And he lacks impulse control in a pretty complete way.”

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And so watching somebody who lacks control of himself always calls his sort of function — sort of his, not exactly sanity, but his abilities into question. And so I think that that is something that is continuely being at play here.”

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
Is this the reason Mitch McConnell does not seem to care about election interference?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+