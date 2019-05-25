Here is what infuriates Trump the most after he has to deal with Nancy Pelosi: MSNBC guest

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

On Saturday, New York University associate professor Christina Beltran appeared on MSNBC to discuss Trump’s growing vendetta against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), which culminated in him posting a doctored video of her on Twitter.

“He traffics in the politics of domination,” said Beltran. “That is why he needed his staff to do this embarrassing authoritarian performance of obsequiousness to him and say I’m very calm or very — so that was just like humiliating and embarrassing.”

“And I think it drives him crazy that Nancy Pelosi continues to win the media cycle, again and again,” she added. “And part of it, despite his comments of she’s crazy, what America is seeing, he’s not in control of himself. And he lacks impulse control in a pretty complete way.”

“And so watching somebody who lacks control of himself always calls his sort of function — sort of his, not exactly sanity, but his abilities into question. And so I think that that is something that is continuely being at play here.”

Watch below:

