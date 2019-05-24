Here’s how Trump’s plan to hide his taxes could blow up in his face during the 2020 campaign

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump has tried to stonewall the public disclosure of his tax returns by every means at his disposal.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

However, many legal experts say that the law about the Treasury Department furnishing over tax returns upon request by Congress is so clear that Trump is only delaying the inevitable.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #





In fact, as Politico reports, there’s a good chance that Trump is setting himself up to have his taxes forced out at the worst possible time: During the heat of the 2020 presidential campaign.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Federal courts are already ruling quickly against Trump in his other attempts to block Congress,” Politico writes. “The Supreme Court could also be a dead end if the case doesn’t present new legal issues or divide appellate courts. That means there’s a decent chance the White House could lose the fight and be forced to hand over Trump’s tax records before the election.”

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Michael Stern, a former senior counsel in the House of Representatives’ Office of General Counsel, tells Politico that Trump has been “gambling” that he can keep his taxes secret until after the 2020 election, but he warns that the president is vastly underestimating the risks of the game he’s playing.

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #







“I don’t think anyone would say that it’s impossible for there to be a final order for him to produce the tax returns by the middle of next year,” he said.

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Kerry Kircher, who was the House’s general counsel from 2011 to 2016 and deputy counsel from 1996 to 2010, also tells Politico that Trump can’t be certain that the Supreme Court will bail him out of trouble.

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see this one run out of steam after the court of appeals considers it,” he said.

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #