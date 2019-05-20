‘I never want to be called a loser’: Trump reveals his politically insecurity at Pennsylvania rally

President Donald Trump revealed his insecurities during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania on Monday.
Trump traveled to the state for a special Congressional election, campaigning for Republican state representative Fred Keller, who is facing Penn State professor Marc Friedenberg, the Democratic nominee.
“Get out tomorrow, it is a little bit of a referendum, you know people are watching the race,” he said.
“We have to get Fred in there tomorrow,” he argued.
“If he wins they won’t report it, if he loses, it will be the greatest story in the history of our country,” Trump worried. “We don’t want that.”
“They will make it into the single greatest event our country has ever seen,” he feared.
The then complained about not receiving “acclimation” for holding control of the U.S. Senate.
“You’ve got to make sure he wins, please,” Trump said.
“Do you know, what they will say? ‘President Trump came to Pennsylvania and he went back home — a loser,'” he warned.
“I never want to be called a loser,” Trump said.
The president was widely ridiculed after The New York Times reported he was the biggest loser in America when it came to money.
Watch: