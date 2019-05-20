‘I never want to be called a loser’: Trump reveals his politically insecurity at Pennsylvania rally

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania (screengrab)

President Donald Trump revealed his insecurities during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania on Monday.

# p #1_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump traveled to the state for a special Congressional election, campaigning for Republican state representative Fred Keller, who is facing Penn State professor Marc Friedenberg, the Democratic nominee.

# p #2_13 # ad skipped = NULL #





“Get out tomorrow, it is a little bit of a referendum, you know people are watching the race,” he said.

# p #3_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We have to get Fred in there tomorrow,” he argued.

# p #4_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“If he wins they won’t report it, if he loses, it will be the greatest story in the history of our country,” Trump worried. “We don’t want that.”

# p #5_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“They will make it into the single greatest event our country has ever seen,” he feared.

# p #6_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

The then complained about not receiving “acclimation” for holding control of the U.S. Senate.

# p #7_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“You’ve got to make sure he wins, please,” Trump said.

# p #8_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Do you know, what they will say? ‘President Trump came to Pennsylvania and he went back home — a loser,'” he warned.

# p #9_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I never want to be called a loser,” Trump said.

# p #10_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

The president was widely ridiculed after The New York Times reported he was the biggest loser in America when it came to money.

# p #11_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #12_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #13_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #14_13 # ad skipped = NULL #