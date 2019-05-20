Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I never want to be called a loser’: Trump reveals his politically insecurity at Pennsylvania rally

Bob Brigham

20 May 2019 at 20:20 ET                   
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania (screengrab)

President Donald Trump revealed his insecurities during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania on Monday.

# p #1_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump traveled to the state for a special Congressional election, campaigning for Republican state representative Fred Keller, who is facing Penn State professor Marc Friedenberg, the Democratic nominee.

# p #2_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Get out tomorrow, it is a little bit of a referendum, you know people are watching the race,” he said.

# p #3_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We have to get Fred in there tomorrow,” he argued.

# p #4_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“If he wins they won’t report it, if he loses, it will be the greatest story in the history of our country,” Trump worried. “We don’t want that.”

# p #5_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“They will make it into the single greatest event our country has ever seen,” he feared.

# p #6_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

The then complained about not receiving “acclimation” for holding control of the U.S. Senate.

# p #7_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“You’ve got to make sure he wins, please,” Trump said.

# p #8_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Do you know, what they will say? ‘President Trump came to Pennsylvania and he went back home — a loser,'” he warned.

# p #9_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I never want to be called a loser,” Trump said.

# p #10_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

The president was widely ridiculed after The New York Times reported he was the biggest loser in America when it came to money.

# p #11_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #12_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #13_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #14_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump is now facing opposition ‘from the right’ — because he is ‘political cancer’: GOP strategist
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+