‘I wouldn’t want his demons’: Republican running against Trump questions the president’s psychological health

By - May 28, 2019
President Donald Trump yells at reporters (Screen cap).

On Tuesday, former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), President Donald Trump’s first primary challenger in the 2020 election, told CNN’s Don Lemon that he agreed the president was guilty of obstruction of justice — but also that he had such pathological narcissism that it amounted to a mental problem.

“I think a lot of people agree with me and Congressman Amash, whose statement I totally applaud, that the president committed obstruction of justice,” said Weld. “If you read the Mueller report — and Bob Mueller was my deputy in the Justice Department, I know him well, he’s the straightest guy I ever met, and he has eight or ten examples of the president committing obstruction of justice in Volume II of his report by trying to shut down the investigation, get Mueller fired, get his top national security people to lie, get his top intelligence officials to lie up to and including Dan Coats, trying to get Don McGahn to lie, who is the president’s chief lawyer.”

“And they’ve all said to him, Mr. President, I can’t do that because that’s not true,” said Weld. “And he essentially came back at them saying, what’s your point? This guy is a stranger to the truth. I won’t even say a loose man with the truth. A broken clock is right about twice a day, and so is the president. He doesn’t know when the curtain is down and when the curtain is up, and when he’s on stage and when he’s not, because he’s so obsessed with himself and has such a need for people to praise him.”

“I don’t know what it is, but I wouldn’t want his demons,” concluded Weld.

Watch below:

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
