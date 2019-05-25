Quantcast

Impeachment-backing Republican hilariously trolls Betsy DeVos after she cut off financial support

By - May 25, 2019
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Congressional Republican who has dominated the news for a week with his continued calls to impeach President Donald Trump announced he would be holding a town hall meeting in his Michigan district on Tuesday.

But it was the location of the Grand Rapids, Michigan town hall that continued the intrigue as Republicans grapple with the politics of impeachment.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) made the case for impeachment in a Twitter thread and has expounded on the subject all week.

Amash’s announcement made calls for impeachment proceedings bipartisan and the chair of the Republican National Committee panicked while Trump referred to Amash as a “lightweight loser.”

In response, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her family announced they would no longer support Amash.

“In the 2013-14 election cycle, the last time Amash faced a strong primary competitor, the family contributed about $65,000 to his campaign, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network,” MLive reported.

Regardless, Amash scheduled his Tuesday town hall meeting at the DeVos Center for Arts and Worship.

