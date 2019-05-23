‘Inherently corrupt’: Rep. Justin Amash whacks Trump again — and explains how he’s abused his power

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Thursday took another whack at President Donald Trump’s actions while in office, while calling the president’s efforts to obstruct justice “inherently corrupt.”

In a lengthy tweetstorm, Amash explains how special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election describes “a consistent effort by the president to use his office to obstruct or otherwise corruptly impede the Russian election interference investigation because it put his interests at risk.”

