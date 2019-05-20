Quantcast

Iraq war vet hammers Trump for plan to pardon war criminals: ‘These are premeditated, cold-blooded murders’

Brad Reed

20 May 2019 at 10:03 ET                   
President Donald Trump departs the White House for Palm Beach, FL (Shutterstock)

An Iraq War veteran went on CNN Monday to decry President Donald Trump’s reported plans to pardon multiple American war criminals.

Waitman Wade Beorn, a veteran and historian who teaches the at University of Virginia, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that most veterans he knows are not in favor of pardoning fellow service members who have been convicted by their own peers of committing war crimes.

“Those friends that I have that are still in [the military], I think, are insulted and offended by this,” Beorn said. “One of the hallmarks of the military, the United States military… is we take risks, we go to different lengths to try to avoid these kinds of civilian casualties.”

Beorn then said that the service members being considered for pardons by Trump aren’t close calls when it comes to war crimes prosecutions.

“This is not even a fog-of-war judgement call kind of situation,” he said. “These are premeditated, cold-blooded murders. It gives everyone a bad name, every veteran that’s served, every American that hasn’t served… it makes us all look bad.”

Watch the video below.

