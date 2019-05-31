Quantcast
It took Barr just 30 days to change the basis of his entire narrative about Mueller’s conclusions – and blame him

What a difference a May makes.

On May 1, Attorney General Bill Barr told Congress he had “accepted” Special Counsel Mueller’s “legal framework…in reaching our conclusion” on the Russia investigation.

Fast forward to May 31.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who has at least six time prior already misled the American public, did so again Friday morning in an interview with CBS News.

“We didn’t agree with the legal analysis – a lot of the legal analysis in the report,” Barr told CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford (full transcript). “It did not reflect the views of the Department, it was the views of a particular lawyer or lawyers. So we applied what we thought was the right law.”

That “particular lawyer” is the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, who Barr threw under the busrepeatedly in his interview, which had been taped Thursday, one day after Mueller delivered his 9-minute remarks that entirely changed the trajectory of the Republican Party’s gaslighting, headed by the Attorney General.

Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman pointed out the discrepancies in Barr’s remarks:

Here’s Barr’s interview from CBS This Morning:

