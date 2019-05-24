Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘It’s now or never’: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews calls on Pelosi to make a decision about impeachment

By - COMMENTARY - May 29, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Screen cap).

On Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller held a press conference in which he confirmed that he had not charged the President with a crime because it was against Justice Department policy to indict a sitting President. But he also emphasized that his findings did not exonerate the president.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

That led political observers to say that Democrats now have the ammunition they need to impeach. Yet, high-level Democratic lawmakers continue to hesitate. On MSNBC Wednesday, host Chris Matthews said it was high time for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to make a decision about whether to start impeachment proceedings.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Pelosi’s gotta make the move now,” Matthews said. “This is it. The train whistle’s blowing a Pelosi’s got to make a decision.”

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And it can’t be a waiting game like being audited. It can’t be a game of kicking the can down the road.”

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Russia is ‘likely’ conducting nuclear testing — despite Trump’s friendship with Putin: US intel agencies
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
Are you tired of Raw Story ads?

We are too. That's why we partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winner David Cay Johnston to provide an offering that gives you Raw Story without ads and allows us more resources to do hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+