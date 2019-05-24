Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.
‘It’s now or never’: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews calls on Pelosi to make a decision about impeachment
On Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller held a press conference in which he confirmed that he had not charged the President with a crime because it was against Justice Department policy to indict a sitting President. But he also emphasized that his findings did not exonerate the president.
That led political observers to say that Democrats now have the ammunition they need to impeach. Yet, high-level Democratic lawmakers continue to hesitate. On MSNBC Wednesday, host Chris Matthews said it was high time for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to make a decision about whether to start impeachment proceedings.
“Pelosi’s gotta make the move now,” Matthews said. “This is it. The train whistle’s blowing a Pelosi’s got to make a decision.”
“And it can’t be a waiting game like being audited. It can’t be a game of kicking the can down the road.”
Watch:
