Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump’s accusation he abandoned Scranton and Pennsylvania

Sarah K. Burris

21 May 2019 at 19:55 ET                   


Joe Biden and Donald Trump (Photos: Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden Monday night at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump and his supporters on cable news have been quick to accuse Biden of abandoning his people in Pennslyvania, but Biden’s actual story might not help Trump out.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“’He left Scranton!’” Biden said, quoting Trump’s attack, New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin tweeted.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I did, I was 10 years old, man,” Biden continued. “My dad left for a reason [Trump] couldn’t possibly understand. He left when coal died and there were no jobs…”

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = true #

When Biden was in office he was frequently referred to by locals as Pennsylvania’s third Senator due to his loyalty to the state and family and friends still living in the state. Indeed, he founded the Biden Institute and Biden School of Public Policy & Administration in Deleware, where he served as the official senator. But Biden also began the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania as well.

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Laurence Tribe expert predicts all 9 Supreme Court justices will back Democrats subpoenaing Trump: ‘The jig is up’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+