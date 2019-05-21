Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump’s accusation he abandoned Scranton and Pennsylvania

Joe Biden and Donald Trump (Photos: Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden Monday night at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump and his supporters on cable news have been quick to accuse Biden of abandoning his people in Pennslyvania, but Biden’s actual story might not help Trump out.

“’He left Scranton!’” Biden said, quoting Trump’s attack, New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin tweeted.

“I did, I was 10 years old, man,” Biden continued. “My dad left for a reason [Trump] couldn’t possibly understand. He left when coal died and there were no jobs…”

When Biden was in office he was frequently referred to by locals as Pennsylvania’s third Senator due to his loyalty to the state and family and friends still living in the state. Indeed, he founded the Biden Institute and Biden School of Public Policy & Administration in Deleware, where he served as the official senator. But Biden also began the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania as well.

