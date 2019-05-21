Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Judge orders DOJ to turn over Michael Cohen search warrant — by tomorrow

Bob Brigham

21 May 2019 at 19:03 ET                   


Michael Cohen and Donald Trump (Photo: Screen captures)

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday ordered the Department of Justice to release a redacted copy of the Michael Cohen search warrants.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

And in a stunning development, the judge gave DOJ one day to make it happen.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The ruling came in response to a request from the Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The order, filed on May 21, said, “the government shall file, by May 22, 2019, redacted versions of the Warrant Materials on the docket.”

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The judge also created a process to release an unredacted version of the documents, with a status request ordered by August 22.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Order by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl A Howell (screengrab)

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mueller ‘didn’t look at Trump’s financials at all’: Maddow reveals why that fact has the White House panicking
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+