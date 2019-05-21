Judge orders DOJ to turn over Michael Cohen search warrant — by tomorrow

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday ordered the Department of Justice to release a redacted copy of the Michael Cohen search warrants.
And in a stunning development, the judge gave DOJ one day to make it happen.
The ruling came in response to a request from the Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.
The order, filed on May 21, said, “the government shall file, by May 22, 2019, redacted versions of the Warrant Materials on the docket.”
The judge also created a process to release an unredacted version of the documents, with a status request ordered by August 22.
A federal judge in DC has agreed to unseal materials related to search warrants that Mueller's office got related to Michael Cohen https://t.co/hQMUwhVhDU
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) May 21, 2019