Judiciary Democrat vows to push impeachment proceedings if Don McGahn does not testify on Tuesday

David Cicilline (D-RI)/Fox News screen shot

A member of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team on Monday promised to pursue initiating impeachment proceedings if former White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to testify on Tuesday.

# p #1_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, is also a member of Congressional leadership as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC).

# p #2_5 # ad skipped = NULL #





MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” guest host Steve Kornacki asked Cicilline about the White House instructing McGahn to ignore the subpoena.

# p #3_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

BREAKING: @RepCicilline: “If Don McGahn doesn’t testify, it is time to open an impeachment inquiry….No one is above the law including the president of the United States.” #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/ClND8cONyv # p #4_5 # ad skipped = true # — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 20, 2019 # p #5_5 # ad skipped = true #

# p #6_5 # ad skipped = true #