Judiciary Democrat vows to push impeachment proceedings if Don McGahn does not testify on Tuesday

Bob Brigham

20 May 2019 at 19:01 ET                   
David Cicilline (D-RI)/Fox News screen shot

A member of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team on Monday promised to pursue initiating impeachment proceedings if former White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to testify on Tuesday.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, is also a member of Congressional leadership as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC).

MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” guest host Steve Kornacki asked Cicilline about the White House instructing McGahn to ignore the subpoena.

