Kayleigh McEnany burned to the ground on CNN for sneering she’s a ‘better Republican’ than Robert Mueller

Jennifer Granholm, Chris Cuomo, and Kayleigh McEnany (Image via screengrab)

On Thursday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo clashed with Trump 2020 spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany over the merits of having special counsel Robert Mueller testify. McEnany began the segment by arguing that President Donald Trump cannot work with Democrats until the investigations end, which Cuomo brushed away immediately.

“We can work together, but it means your party legislating rather than investigating,” said McEnany, ignoring the fact that the House has passed hundreds of bills which are now blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“But you’ve always, had when presidents are investigated, they still keep working,” said Cuomo. “Bill Clinton did some of his best work right on the verge of being removed from office. He seems to want to obsess about something that he says shouldn’t matter. If you get Mueller in the chair, he can answer the fundamental question, did you leave work to be done on obstruction. Did you think there’s things to pursue? Is it worth our time or not? There’s a good chance he could answer those questions many different ways. That will give this country clarity. Do you think they deserve to hear from him right now?”

“I don’t think it’s worth our time at all,” said McEnany.

“To hear from Mueller?” said Cuomo incredulously.

“Why not?” demanded fellow guest and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

“On the charge of obstruction, I can tell you this,” McEnany began, “if Mueller and his team of registered Democrats who have a notorious history of overzealous prosecution—”

“That’s not a fair characteristic of the team,” said Cuomo. “He’s a rock-ribbed conservative. He is more Republican than you’ve been on your best day.”

“I doubt that,” sneered McEnany.

“You think you’re more of a Republican than Bob Mueller?” said Cuomo.

“Oh yes, I actually do. I certainly think I’m more of a conservative than Bob Mueller is,” said McEnany. “But his team of angry Democrats, his team of angry Democrats was going after the president on obstruction. If they found obstruction, I guarantee you they would have recommended prosecution, but they didn’t, so they gave it back to Barr who said no obstruction here. I know in the conspiracy theory laden world of Democrats, you desperately want obstruction but it doesn’t exist.”

In reality, Mueller’s team outlined ten potential points where Trump committed obstruction of justice, but were bound by DOJ policy not to indict a sitting president and so turned the matter over to Congress — a point which Cuomo immediately reminded her of.

“Listen, I’ll tell you this,” said Cuomo. “Read the first page of part two of the Mueller report, and you will see why Bob Mueller and his team did not bring down any suggestion of a criminal charge against the sitting President of the United States. It’s because they went into the investigation knowing they could not.”

Watch below:

