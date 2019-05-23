Quantcast

Kellyanne Conway blasted for whining about Pelosi treating her ‘like a maid’

By - May 23, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House aide Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen captures)

Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway whined to Fox News Thursday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t nice to her while at the White House. Conway went on to make it about feminism and women, but Pelosi said that she was at the White House as the Speaker of the House talking to the president of the United States. Other peripheral conversations were of no concern to her.

Conway said that Pelosi “is rich and acts that way,” treating her like a “maid.” Conway’s net-worth is $39 million, according to Business Insider.

Writer Oliver Willis even went on to call Conway nothing more than “the help” for Trump.

It prompted many online to crack up at Conway’s attempts to make it about women and feminism. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, told reporters during her weekly press conference that she wouldn’t even address the issue because it was so inconsequential to her.

You can see the best smackdowns from Twitter below:

