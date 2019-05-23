Kellyanne Conway blasted for whining about Pelosi treating her ‘like a maid’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House aide Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen captures)

Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway whined to Fox News Thursday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t nice to her while at the White House. Conway went on to make it about feminism and women, but Pelosi said that she was at the White House as the Speaker of the House talking to the president of the United States. Other peripheral conversations were of no concern to her.

# p #1_75 # ad skipped = NULL #

Conway said that Pelosi “is rich and acts that way,” treating her like a “maid.” Conway’s net-worth is $39 million, according to Business Insider.

# p #2_75 # ad skipped = NULL #





Kellyanne Conway is worth ~$39 million https://t.co/bu7SzzdxhW https://t.co/f8KWgyiKRf # p #3_75 # ad skipped = true # — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 23, 2019 # p #4_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #5_75 # ad skipped = true #

Writer Oliver Willis even went on to call Conway nothing more than “the help” for Trump.

# p #6_75 # ad skipped = true #

you're the help. she's the speaker, and she was at the white house to speak to the president, not you. https://t.co/H8PYeOFjR2 https://t.co/9p8sBbXD9W # p #7_75 # ad skipped = true # — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 23, 2019 # p #8_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #9_75 # ad skipped = true #

It prompted many online to crack up at Conway’s attempts to make it about women and feminism. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, told reporters during her weekly press conference that she wouldn’t even address the issue because it was so inconsequential to her.

# p #10_75 # ad skipped = true #

You can see the best smackdowns from Twitter below:

# p #11_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne Conway trying to play some kind of feminist card against Nancy Pelosi is just extraordinarily rich. https://t.co/hR0Z97BRyx # p #12_75 # ad skipped = true # — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 23, 2019 # p #13_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #14_75 # ad skipped = true #

This must be what Kellyanne thinks pro-woman looks like. Dear Eva Braun Hooked on Meth, nobody elected you to shit. You are not on the same footing as the speaker of the house. https://t.co/Yd5anHx8NW # p #15_75 # ad skipped = true # — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 23, 2019 # p #16_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #17_75 # ad skipped = true #

It’s also interesting, and telling, how Kellyanne always invokes the poor-oppressed-woman card even though she’s never lifted a finger to help poor oppressed women, and in fact, is paid to defend a confessed serial sexual assaulter who routinely mistreats female reporters. # p #18_75 # ad skipped = true # — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) May 23, 2019 # p #19_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #20_75 # ad skipped = true #

.@SpeakerPelosi is second in line to the presidency. Honestly, KellyAnne needs to take a step back and check herself. https://t.co/sm6xWaf1NW # p #21_75 # ad skipped = true # — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 23, 2019 # p #22_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #23_75 # ad skipped = true #

Am I to assume that Pelosi treats Kellyanne like shit and Kellyanne treats her maid like shit?

Or should I assume that the Speaker of the Goddamn House appropriately perceives a power imbalance between herself and a lying, deceitful hack spox? https://t.co/YhPsaTEFyo # p #24_75 # ad skipped = true # — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 23, 2019 # p #25_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #26_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne Conway was steps away from shouting "Do you know who I am" to Nancy Pelosi # p #27_75 # ad skipped = true # — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) May 23, 2019 # p #28_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #29_75 # ad skipped = true #

Does… does Kellyanne Conway know Nancy Pelosi is Speaker of the House and second in line to the presidency? # p #30_75 # ad skipped = true # — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 23, 2019 # p #31_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #32_75 # ad skipped = true #

With all due respect, this is just absolute nonsense. And if THIS is the only thread KellyAnne has conjured up pulling, someone is about to get exposed. https://t.co/MyexLoXt5P # p #33_75 # ad skipped = true # — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 23, 2019 # p #34_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #35_75 # ad skipped = true #

Dear Kellyanne: # p #36_75 # ad skipped = true # You work for a serial adulterer and misogynist extraordinaire. How very “Pro-Woman” of you. # p #37_75 # ad skipped = true # — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) May 23, 2019 # p #38_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #39_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne Conway is irrelevant and should be ignored by all media… # p #40_75 # ad skipped = true # — G͑͏͍ȅ̹͎ͥ̑r͈a̲ͭͤr̸̨͒d̯̹̄̋͌o゙᷇̎ ͬT̺̰߮҇o̲̒͡r̈͌r̍͋͘eͪ (@gtorres25) May 23, 2019 # p #41_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #42_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne should just shut up and go clean Nancy’s house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/AmeE4kqOmW # p #43_75 # ad skipped = true # — Cathryn 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@cat42758) May 23, 2019 # p #44_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #45_75 # ad skipped = true #

Actually, I bet Pelosi treats her maid with respect. For one thing her maid is intrinsically more noble than Kellyanne Conway. # p #46_75 # ad skipped = true # — Roy Griffin (@roygg9) May 23, 2019 # p #47_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #48_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne wants to potray herself as Crystal Carrington, but she's really Alexis. pic.twitter.com/zTbyJtqLH9 # p #49_75 # ad skipped = true # — Patty Harbison (@PattyHarbison) May 23, 2019 # p #50_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #51_75 # ad skipped = true #

kellyanne looks like the kind of person that you feel sorry for and give a job simply because you're employing her husband and she looks like she needs work like getting paid to clean up after your birds and of course animal puke! # p #52_75 # ad skipped = true # — Captain democrat (@DemocratCaptain) May 23, 2019 # p #53_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #54_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #57_75 # ad skipped = true #

Why would Kellyanne Conway think she's somehow superior to a makeup artist or wardrobe consultant? Both of these professions have their place in a functioning society. She does not. # p #58_75 # ad skipped = true # — The Thane of Lochaber's Ghost (@andy_tweetz) May 23, 2019 # p #59_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #60_75 # ad skipped = true #

You gotta love Kellyanne Conway acting like she makes $10/hour and lives in a studio apartment in DC. # p #61_75 # ad skipped = true # — New Jack City (@AggieJack4) May 23, 2019 # p #62_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #63_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne is garbage and should be treated as such. # p #64_75 # ad skipped = true # — UnderDuressintheU.S. (@overrhypocrissy) May 23, 2019 # p #65_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #66_75 # ad skipped = true #

This is a go-to move for Conway, who’s cried sexism – where it isn’t – when she feels cornered or slighted. https://t.co/wfnNMWBCy7 https://t.co/ZP3Rf8JeU8 # p #67_75 # ad skipped = true # — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 23, 2019 # p #68_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #69_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne embarrassed herself yet again, shocked # p #70_75 # ad skipped = true # — Tara BoBerra (@tara_bo_berra) May 23, 2019 # p #71_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #72_75 # ad skipped = true #

Kellyanne Conway gets 7/10 Meghan McCain's for whining to be taken seriously. Well done! pic.twitter.com/5eSAtGsyYI # p #73_75 # ad skipped = true # — Zohar Fisilovici (@ZoFis) May 23, 2019 # p #74_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #75_75 # ad skipped = true #

# p #76_75 # ad skipped = true #