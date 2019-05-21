Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Kentucky Gov. Bevin limps to re-nomination against unknown opponent in ominous sign for GOP’s chances in November

Matthew Chapman

21 May 2019 at 19:57 ET                   


Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (Screen cap).

On Tuesday night, in an ominous sign for the GOP’s chances of holding a crucial governorship Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) only barely win re-nomination for the election that is scheduled to take place in November 2019.

# p #1_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

His chief primary opponent was Robert Goforth, a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives from the coal country region of the state. Despite being virtually unknown, Goforth held Bevin to a shockingly close margin. As of 8:00 pm ET, Bevin only leads Goforth by 10 points, 52 to 42, a testament to Bevin’s unpopularity.

# p #2_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to recent polls, Bevin is the least popular governor in the United States, with even many Republicans desperate to be rid of him.

# p #3_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

The first Republican governor to preside over unified control of the legislature, Bevin’s term has been marked with intraparty faction-fighting and controversies. Bevin has gone to war with Kentucky teachers over pay and benefits, and at one point accused striking teachers of empowering child molesters. He has also largely dismantled the state’s model ACA marketplace system, although his plan to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries is stalled in federal court and possibly dead.

# p #4_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Democratic primary was a three-way race between state Attorney General Andy Beshear, state House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, and former state auditor Adam Edelen. Beshear won the nomination, and will face off against Bevin in November.

# p #5_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #6_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Human composting’ legalized in first US state: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+