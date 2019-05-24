Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Maxine Waters reveals ‘illicit funds’ from Deutsche Bank are a focus of her investigation into Trump’s finances

By - May 24, 2019
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) chairs the House Committee on Financial Services.

The chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee revealed what she is investigating by subpoenaing Donald Trump’s records held by Deutsche Bank.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was interviewed on Friday my MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The documents that have been subpoenaed, can you sort of broadly describe them?” Hayes asked. “What is the goal here and what are the categories of documents you are seeking.”

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We are absolutely concerned about money laundering,” Waters replied.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

But that is not all her committee is investigating.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We concerned about illicit funds, we are concerned the loans he has gotten from Deutsche bank,” she continued. “No other bank would lend him money and he sued Deutsche Bank at one point, but Deutsche Bank has been lending him and his family huge sums of money and at the time of his election, he owed them about $300 million.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And so we want to understand that relationship, we want to understand his relationship to Russia. We want to understand his finances and financing,” she added.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-GOP lawmaker doubles down on demand for Trump impeachment: ‘This is an illegitimate president’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+