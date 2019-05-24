Maxine Waters reveals ‘illicit funds’ from Deutsche Bank are a focus of her investigation into Trump’s finances

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) chairs the House Committee on Financial Services.

The chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee revealed what she is investigating by subpoenaing Donald Trump’s records held by Deutsche Bank.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was interviewed on Friday my MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“The documents that have been subpoenaed, can you sort of broadly describe them?” Hayes asked. “What is the goal here and what are the categories of documents you are seeking.”

“We are absolutely concerned about money laundering,” Waters replied.

But that is not all her committee is investigating.

“We concerned about illicit funds, we are concerned the loans he has gotten from Deutsche bank,” she continued. “No other bank would lend him money and he sued Deutsche Bank at one point, but Deutsche Bank has been lending him and his family huge sums of money and at the time of his election, he owed them about $300 million.”

“And so we want to understand that relationship, we want to understand his relationship to Russia. We want to understand his finances and financing,” she added.

Watch:

