Mitch McConnell to block confirmation of Trump’s pick to run Citizenship and Immigration Services: report

Attorney General of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), photo by Gage Skidmore.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is likely to block President Donald Trump’s pick to head Citizenship and Immigration Services, The New York Times reported Friday.

“Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the immigration hard-liner who was expected to be President Trump’s pick to coordinate immigration policy, will instead be chosen to take over for the embattled official who has overseen the legal immigration system,” The Times reported, citing two sources. “The official, L. Francis Cissna, whose role as the head of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has included overseeing a visa system that many White House aides view as broken, has submitted to pressure to step down.”

However, there may be a problem with Trump’s reported plan.

“But Mr. Cissna, who was supported by a number of immigration restrictionists, held a Senate-confirmed role. And people close to the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, who has been a target of Mr. Cuccinelli’s in the past, said that the former attorney general’s chances of being confirmed were close to zero, creating immediate questions about the next steps in the process,” The Times reported.

