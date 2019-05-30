Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

MSNBC host humiliates Trump with list of drastically discounted apartments in Trump Tower that tenants can’t sell: ‘It’s a bloodbath’

By - May 30, 2019
January 20th anti-Trump protest near Trump Tower Chicago following Trump's inauguration (Alek S./ Creative Commons)

President Donald Trump’s toxic brand is destroying property values in Trump Tower, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes reported on Thursday.

# p #1_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The Manhattan real estate market is one of the most expensive in the world, and despite a recent slowdown, it’s still a profitable investment for the vast majority of people who can afford it,” Hayes reported.

# p #2_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

He explained that less than one-quarter of one percent of homes in Manhattan sold at a loss over the last two years.

# p #3_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Hayes noted that in Trump Tower, several units have sold for more than a twenty percent loss over the last two years.

# p #4_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Now, anyone who looked for an apartment in New York knows about the website StreetEasy, we did browsing for hot deals on current listings in Trump Tower and I’m telling you, it’s a fire sale in there,” Hayes reported.

# p #5_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

For example, Unit 30-G was listed for $6.9 million during the second month of Trump’s presidency. It just entered contract for $3.5 million.

# p #6_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Ouch,” Hayes noted.

# p #7_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

One unit was listed for $18 million during Trump’s campaign and is now been cut to $8,995,000 — a decrease of more than fifty percent.

# p #8_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It’s a blood bath happening in the middle of one of the world’s strongest real estate markets,” he noted. “All seemingly due to the five letters on the front of the building.”

# p #9_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #10_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #11_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #12_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo nails Trump adviser for lying about raising money by using impeachment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+