Mueller didn’t indict Trump for ‘clearly criminal’ obstruction because Barr wouldn’t allow it: Fox News legal analyst

Andrew Napolitano appears on Fox Business (screen grab)

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week once again reiterated that President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses — and he said Attorney General Bill Barr very likely saved Trump from being indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Writing at Fox News, Napolitano argued that Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) had made a “simple and essentially unassailable” argument that the president deserved to be impeached, although he also acknowledged that “Republicans don’t want to hear it and Democrats don’t know what to do with it.”

He then went on to make his case that Trump had criminally obstructed justice during the Mueller probe in ways that would have gotten any other official who was not the sitting president of the United States charged with a felony.

“The more serious and clearly criminal of these obstruction events consists in Trump instructing those who worked for him in the White House to put documents containing material falsehoods into government files that were about to be subpoenaed, and instructing the same folks to lie to FBI agents,” Napolitano writes. “Mueller did not seek an indictment of the president on these crimes because he knew that Barr, his boss, would not permit one.”

Nonetheless, Napolitano argues that “we know that Mueller’s obstruction allegations — which have not been effectively contradicted by the White House — constitute not only crimes but also impeachable offenses.”

Read the whole piece here.

