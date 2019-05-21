Quantcast

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Mueller ‘didn’t look at Trump’s financials at all’: Maddow reveals why that fact has the White House panicking

Bob Brigham

21 May 2019 at 21:51 ET                   


The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC (screengrab)

The White House is panicking as President Donald Trump loses efforts to conceal his tax returns from Congress, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” reported Tuesday.

Maddow noted it has now been sixty days since special council Robert Mueller turned in his report and the Trump administration began stonewalling investigators on everything.

“This is the new universe that we live in now that is a sixty-day old universe,” she explained.

“Ever since Mueller had his investigation ended and had his report submitted sixty days ago, that was the start of this new conflict zone we’re in where Mueller can’t be heard from, where Mueller’s full report can’t be released,” she explained. “Where the evidence Mueller used to put his report together can’t be released, where the full intelligence behind Mueller’s investigation can’t be released, where Mueller witnesses are not allowed to testify, where documents related to Mueller’s investigation can’t be handed over, where all those things are blocked.”

“All those fights are joined now,” she noted. “This is the 60-day fight we are in since Mueller wrapped up.”

“And then on top of all that is the financial front. Part of what we learned when Mueller turned in his report is Mueller apparently didn’t look at Trump finances at all,” she deduced.

“For whatever reason, he does not appear to have followed the money as part of his investigation,” Maddow explained. “That has led congressional committees to prioritize that avenue of inquiry as they try to flush out and follow up Mueller’s investigation themselves.”

“Now, the president’s absolutely palpable desperation to prevent his financial history and his tax history to be reviewed by anyone, I think that provides a lot of the frenetic energy bordering on panic on the White House side of these confrontations, right?” she continued.

“I think that’s in part the president seems concerned above all else that his financial history, his tax history might make it into circulation or it might be looked at by investigators or prosecutors. I think that’s part of what drives the sort of frenetic energy and panic on the White House side of this, is the president’s priority on making sure that information is not exposed,” Maddow noted.

It could be worse as Trump loses his legal battles.

“But I think that energy on the part of the White House and that panic and desperation is also driven by the fact the White House is clearly losing the fights right now over the president’s finances and taxes,” Maddow concluded.

Watch:

