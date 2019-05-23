Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New Trump plan would allow taxpayer-funded adoption agencies to refuse same-sex couples, because Jesus

By - May 24, 2019
Gay parents pose with their children (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump is working on a plan that would allow adoption agencies, even those supported with taxpayer funds, to refuse to let same-sex couples adopt. Trump had alluded to the plan during his speech at the National Day of Prayer.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We will always protect our country’s long and proud tradition of faith-based adoption,” Trump promised attendees in February, adding that faith-based adoption agencies should be able to follow their “deeply held beliefs.”

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Axios reports there are two versions under consideration, both involve rescinding all or part of Obama-era regulations that mandated non-discrimination policies across all federal agencies.

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

One plan would entirely rescind the Obama regulations, the other would apply only to religious or “faith-based” groups.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

The announcement could come as early as July, and would be based in the Health and Human Services Department’s Office of Civil Rights, headed by Roger Severino. The Human Rights Campaign has called Severino a “radical anti-LGBTQ activist.”

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Severino was also in the news today after his Office posted a proposal that would rescind Obama-era regulations protecting transgender people against discrimination in health care. The proposal would allow doctors and other health care providers, and organizations, refuse care to transgender patients.

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The stunning gall of Kellyanne Conway: Here are 5 of the Trump adviser’s most shocking, over-the-top moments
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+