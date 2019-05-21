Utah high school students pose for a repulsive KKK-themed ‘hunting’ photo

Racist photo from Utah high school students [Photo: Screen shot from video]

A Utah high school has come under scrutiny after a racist photo of two students circulated online.

# p #1_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to NBC News, two Hurricane high school students posed in blackface while another person dressed as a member of the KKK is seen grabbing their collar. The photo was posted on Snapchat with the caption “N*gga hunting 2019: I’m glad I could fill my tags this year.”

# p #2_13 # ad skipped = NULL #





A Confederate flag is also hanging in the background of the photo. The third individual standing up was identified as a “non-student adult.”

# p #3_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Steve Dunham, the Washington County School District director of communications, condemned the photo.

# p #4_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Words of disgust and sadness are insufficient to describe our feelings regarding the image that was brought to our attention the evening of May 16. This repulsive photo does not represent the concern, love, and care of Washington County School District,” Dunham wrote in a statement.

# p #5_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Dunham also confirmed that the photo was not taken on school grounds, but said that disciplinary actions would begin immediately. Also, Hurricane City Police Department said they were aware of the photo and that an investigation is underway. They also asked people not to share the photo as a way to stop the hateful message from spreading.

# p #6_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

spread this hurtful message further. # p #7_13 # ad skipped = true # Hurricane PD does not condone this type of message but we are also aware of individuals right to free speech. At the conclusion of the investigation the appropriate action will be taken. # p #8_13 # ad skipped = true # — Hurricane City PD (@HurricaneUtPD) May 17, 2019 # p #9_13 # ad skipped = true #

# p #10_13 # ad skipped = true #

The Hurricane Police Department is aware of the racially insensitive social media post circulating on various social media sites. The incident is being investigated at this time. If you have seen this post PLEASE DO NOT share or retweet, by doing so all you are doing is helping # p #11_13 # ad skipped = true # — Hurricane City PD (@HurricaneUtPD) May 17, 2019 # p #12_13 # ad skipped = true #

# p #13_13 # ad skipped = true #

# p #14_13 # ad skipped = true #