Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Utah high school students pose for a repulsive KKK-themed ‘hunting’ photo

Dominique Jackson

21 May 2019 at 15:08 ET                   
Racist photo from Utah high school students [Photo: Screen shot from video]

A Utah high school has come under scrutiny after a racist photo of two students circulated online.

# p #1_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to NBC News, two Hurricane high school students posed in blackface while another person dressed as a member of the KKK is seen grabbing their collar. The photo was posted on Snapchat with the caption “N*gga hunting 2019: I’m glad I could fill my tags this year.”

# p #2_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

A Confederate flag is also hanging in the background of the photo. The third individual standing up was identified as a “non-student adult.”

# p #3_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Steve Dunham, the Washington County School District director of communications, condemned the photo.

# p #4_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Words of disgust and sadness are insufficient to describe our feelings regarding the image that was brought to our attention the evening of May 16. This repulsive photo does not represent the concern, love, and care of Washington County School District,” Dunham wrote in a statement.

# p #5_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

Dunham also confirmed that the photo was not taken on school grounds, but said that disciplinary actions would begin immediately. Also, Hurricane City Police Department said they were aware of the photo and that an investigation is underway. They also asked people not to share the photo as a way to stop the hateful message from spreading.

# p #6_13 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #10_13 # ad skipped = true #

# p #13_13 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #14_13 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rex Tillerson just met in secret with the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about his time with Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+