Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nicolle Wallace doctors video clip of herself to demonstrate how Trump spread an ugly smear of Pelosi

By - May 24, 2019
Doctored video of MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace made herself look ridiculous on Friday to explain the wave of doctored videos attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The political war of words between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi has deteriorated to a level beneath words — comprehensible words at least,” Wallace reported.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“That’s why we’re going to do something different here to make sure you understand just how low the president has stooped in his efforts to smear the Speaker of the House,” she continued.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We believe that transparency is the best disinfectant for dirty politics, so we’re going to break down what the president of the United States did to the Speaker of the House when he shared a doctored video of her with his millions of Twitter followers, a slowed down video like the one he tweeted of Nancy Pelosi has the effect of making anyone look like they’re having a hard time speaking,” she explained.

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So we’re going to show you what I look like and sound like doctored,” Wallace said.

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
John Bolton has a dangerous ‘obsession’ with Iran
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+