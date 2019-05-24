Nicolle Wallace doctors video clip of herself to demonstrate how Trump spread an ugly smear of Pelosi

Doctored video of MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace made herself look ridiculous on Friday to explain the wave of doctored videos attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The political war of words between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi has deteriorated to a level beneath words — comprehensible words at least,” Wallace reported.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #





“That’s why we’re going to do something different here to make sure you understand just how low the president has stooped in his efforts to smear the Speaker of the House,” she continued.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We believe that transparency is the best disinfectant for dirty politics, so we’re going to break down what the president of the United States did to the Speaker of the House when he shared a doctored video of her with his millions of Twitter followers, a slowed down video like the one he tweeted of Nancy Pelosi has the effect of making anyone look like they’re having a hard time speaking,” she explained.

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So we’re going to show you what I look like and sound like doctored,” Wallace said.

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #