Nicolle Wallace warns Donald Trump why the first GOP congressman to back impeachment changes everything

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace explained the significance of Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) taking to Twitter to make the case for impeaching President Donald Trump.

The “Deadline: White House” host, who was a top Republican strategist prior to her career in broadcast journalism, offered her thoughts on the importance of impeachment proceedings officially becoming bipartisan.

“And then there was one,” Wallace reported. “One Republican member of Congress willing to say out loud what any honest broker who’s taken the time to read the Mueller report would say, that Donald Trump’s conduct as described by Robert S. Mueller meets the threshold of impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“In any other moment in history this would not be a debatable conclusion, but in this moment with this president … this one relatively unknown congressman has done something extraordinary, by reading the report that explicitly says Robert Mueller could not exonerate Donald Trump on obstruction, Republican Congressman Justin Amash came to his own conclusions, which he tweeted over the weekend,” she explained.

The host read two tweets from the Republican lawmaker.

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. # p #6_15 # ad skipped = true # — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019 # p #7_15 # ad skipped = true #

Contrary to Barr's portrayal, Mueller's report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

“The detonation of that truth-bomb didn’t sit well with Trump who tweeted this, ‘Justin is a loser who plays into our opponent’s hands,'” Wallace noted.

“Yep, the president wrote that,” she added.

“But unfortunately for Trump, the congressman may be the rare Republican not scared of his mean tweets,” she continued. “Amash is tweeting again this afternoon, doubling down on his original defense of calling for impeachment and fact-checking Trump and his allies point-by-point-by-point.”

Watch:

