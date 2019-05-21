North Carolina teacher abruptly resigns after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’

A North Carolina teacher, Kristen Thompson, resigned after she made violent threats to “shoot up” the school she worked for, reported the local sheriff’s office.
The Pathways Elementary School teacher abruptly stepped down from her position on May 17 after making the remarks. Teachers made authorities aware of her comments.
She was arrested and placed on a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 14th.
“This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement.
“Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personal issue as well as a safety one. As such, the principal and other administrators are strictly forbidden by law from sharing information about the case,” Blackwood wrote.
He added, “A threat of school violence is understandably unsettling for the community. Please know that the school and law enforcement are working together as a team to ensure the last few weeks of the school year are safe and productive for our students.”