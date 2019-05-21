North Carolina teacher abruptly resigns after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’

Kristen Thompson, [Photo: Orange County sheriff's office.]

A North Carolina teacher, Kristen Thompson, resigned after she made violent threats to “shoot up” the school she worked for, reported the local sheriff’s office.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Pathways Elementary School teacher abruptly stepped down from her position on May 17 after making the remarks. Teachers made authorities aware of her comments.

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #





She was arrested and placed on a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 14th.

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personal issue as well as a safety one. As such, the principal and other administrators are strictly forbidden by law from sharing information about the case,” Blackwood wrote.

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

He added, “A threat of school violence is understandably unsettling for the community. Please know that the school and law enforcement are working together as a team to ensure the last few weeks of the school year are safe and productive for our students.”

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #