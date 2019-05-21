Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

North Carolina teacher abruptly resigns after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’

Dominique Jackson

21 May 2019 at 18:21 ET                   


Kristen Thompson, [Photo: Orange County sheriff's office.]

A North Carolina teacher, Kristen Thompson, resigned after she made violent threats to “shoot up” the school she worked for, reported the local sheriff’s office.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Pathways Elementary School teacher abruptly stepped down from her position on May 17 after making the remarks. Teachers made authorities aware of her comments.

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

She was arrested and placed on a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 14th.

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personal issue as well as a safety one. As such, the principal and other administrators are strictly forbidden by law from sharing information about the case,” Blackwood wrote.

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

He added, “A threat of school violence is understandably unsettling for the community. Please know that the school and law enforcement are working together as a team to ensure the last few weeks of the school year are safe and productive for our students.”

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump whines that Obama never had to deal with crap from Congress
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+