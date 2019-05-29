Quantcast
Number of House and Senate Democrats supporting impeachment inquiry skyrockets after Mueller speaks

One hour before Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his remarks Wednesday, effectively saying aloud key points he had already written in his 448-page report, two House Democrats called for Congress to begin an impeachment inquiry, bringing the number of lawmakers to 34.

Right now, just four hours after Mueller concluded his 9-minute press event, the number stands at 50 – including five of whom also support full impeachment. It also includes Republican Rep. Justin Amash. And the number is growing. (34 to 50 is nearly a 50% increase, and in just a few hours.)

Emily Singer, the senior political reporter for ShareBlue who has bylines from Rollcall to Mashable, is keeping track of all the Representatives and Senators who are calling for impeachment, or an impeachment inquiry, of President Donald Trump.

(After her tweet the number grew to 50.)

In this spreadsheet, you can see their names, and the link that corroborates their impeachment call.

Among those 50 are Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Reps. Joaquin Castro, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Earl Blumenauer, Ayanna Pressley, and Pramila Jayapal.

Have your elected representatives called for impeachment? If you want them to, perhaps a phone call could help sway them?

You can reach your Member of Congress and Senators via the Capitol Hill switchboard: (202) 224-3121. Don’t know who your elected reps are? That’s OK, the operator can tell you and connect you.


