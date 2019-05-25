NYT slammed for ‘glam shot’ of Hope Hicks on story about whether she will break the law

White House photo of Stephen Moore and Hope Hicks on Air Force One.

Longtime Donald Trump confidante has been subpoenaed by Congress but is considering whether to violate the legal order.

# p #1_53 # ad skipped = NULL #

On Saturday, The New York Times published a story wondering if Hicks would comply with the subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee.

# p #2_53 # ad skipped = NULL #





“The aide, the former communications director Hope Hicks, who left the White House with an enduring mystique that inspired countless news media profiles, is now a private citizen living in California,” The Times reported. “While serving in the White House, Ms. Hicks never appeared on camera, unless it was at Mr. Trump’s side, and never gave an on-camera interview.”

# p #3_53 # ad skipped = NULL #

Both Hicks and her lawyer declined to comment for the article, but The Times included studio photo of Hicks by photographer Tom Brenner that was widely described as a “glamour shot.”

# p #4_53 # ad skipped = NULL #

Hope Hicks, one of the best-known but least visible former members of President Trump’s White House staff, is facing an existential question: whether to comply with a congressional subpoena https://t.co/8NXpfQvxQL pic.twitter.com/L7aWVMsIdq # p #5_53 # ad skipped = true # — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) May 24, 2019 # p #6_53 # ad skipped = true #

There was quickly backlash about both the artwork, the headline, and the editorial decision to run the article.

# p #7_53 # ad skipped = true #

Here is some of what people were saying:

# p #8_53 # ad skipped = true #

I’ve got an existential question for you: What is wrong with you people that you think every Trump collaborator from Papadopoulos to Hicks deserves a glamour shoot like they’re America’s heartthrobs rather than enablers of a monster? https://t.co/rmwmce929m # p #9_53 # ad skipped = true # — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) May 26, 2019 # p #10_53 # ad skipped = true #

"Should a federal employee obey a lawful order, or stay loyal to an individual? Here at @nytpolitics, we can't say. It's just all a partisan game! We're not going to make a value judgment! We have great portrait photographers though." https://t.co/5cIjYAZizF # p #11_53 # ad skipped = true # — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) May 26, 2019 # p #12_53 # ad skipped = true #

What’s with the pic? https://t.co/iPbLhPAnvM # p #13_53 # ad skipped = true # — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 26, 2019 # p #14_53 # ad skipped = true #

NYT has been acting as Hope Hicks’ publicist for 4 yrs—it’s pathetic https://t.co/HZBcge7xO1 # p #15_53 # ad skipped = true # — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 26, 2019 # p #16_53 # ad skipped = true #

“Existential question” lol https://t.co/RaOtv5k4YT # p #17_53 # ad skipped = true # — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 26, 2019 # p #18_53 # ad skipped = true #

It’s a legal question not an existential question https://t.co/Wu6cwvb0Wm # p #19_53 # ad skipped = true # — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 26, 2019 # p #20_53 # ad skipped = true #

why are you giving her a glam shoot? https://t.co/KQxuqy4183 # p #21_53 # ad skipped = true # — Tim Dickinson (@7im) May 26, 2019 # p #22_53 # ad skipped = true #

"Blue Steel, Ferrari, Le Tigre? They're the same face! Doesn't anyone notice this?! I feel like I'm taking crazy pills." https://t.co/jaC7yTLXil # p #23_53 # ad skipped = true # — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 26, 2019 # p #24_53 # ad skipped = true #

Most existential questions have no clear answer. What is my purpose in life? What happens after I die? Is there a higher power guiding my destiny? Does my dog have a soul? # p #25_53 # ad skipped = true # Other "existential questions," however, are answered by 2 U.S.C. §§ 192 & 194. Compliance is mandatory. https://t.co/QJdGfMxIA9 # p #26_53 # ad skipped = true # — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) May 26, 2019 # p #27_53 # ad skipped = true #

Since when is compliance with a subpoena optional? https://t.co/eQ7sM8GaZa # p #28_53 # ad skipped = true # — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 26, 2019 # p #29_53 # ad skipped = true #

"Existential" might be overdoing it https://t.co/4bc4m7lTJe # p #30_53 # ad skipped = true # — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 26, 2019 # p #31_53 # ad skipped = true #

Note to reporters: complying with subpoenas aren’t optional. https://t.co/VbeOBwb1vQ # p #32_53 # ad skipped = true # — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) May 26, 2019 # p #33_53 # ad skipped = true #

This is indeed one of the great existential questions. Sartre mentions it in Being and Nothingness, I think. https://t.co/h8G1wKNmyy # p #34_53 # ad skipped = true # — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) May 26, 2019 # p #35_53 # ad skipped = true #

Fascinated by the underlying assumptions about power that resulted in this tweet https://t.co/WvHyfFlwjZ # p #36_53 # ad skipped = true # — Shane, doctor of juris (@shaneferro) May 26, 2019 # p #37_53 # ad skipped = true #

Is the NYT contending here that Hope Hicks is too glamorous to follow the law? https://t.co/F1PPwmwIAC # p #38_53 # ad skipped = true # — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) May 26, 2019 # p #39_53 # ad skipped = true #

What the fuck is going on over there, guys? How is it “an existential question” whether to obey a law? How on God’s green earth do you justify this headline? You are making the law seem like a personal, and optional, decision. https://t.co/9ca0hQlKpt # p #40_53 # ad skipped = true # — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 26, 2019 # p #41_53 # ad skipped = true #

It's only "existential" because she looks pretty but tortured… https://t.co/Z6NdmeXGbn # p #42_53 # ad skipped = true # — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) May 26, 2019 # p #43_53 # ad skipped = true #

Apparently @nytpolitics does not know the definition of "existential."@Dictionarycom, can you help them? https://t.co/u2Rsenh5Qb # p #44_53 # ad skipped = true # — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 26, 2019 # p #45_53 # ad skipped = true #

Going 90 in a school zone, I’m faced with the existential question of whether to pull over like these cops want me to. https://t.co/jp1GspJ0Uw # p #46_53 # ad skipped = true # — John Moe (@johnmoe) May 26, 2019 # p #47_53 # ad skipped = true #

That’s Hope Hicks, now chief communications exec for Rupert & Lachlan Murdoch’s Fox Corp https://t.co/Yvz2dcPG3b # p #48_53 # ad skipped = true # — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) May 26, 2019 # p #49_53 # ad skipped = true #

I feel like in most public-facing corporate jobs "defying valid subpoena" would be a firing offense. https://t.co/DzhiQsbG6o # p #50_53 # ad skipped = true # — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) May 26, 2019 # p #51_53 # ad skipped = true #

Why does someone who was involved with promoting racism and hate get treated to glamor shots? https://t.co/ty3aPqMalk # p #52_53 # ad skipped = true # — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) May 26, 2019 # p #53_53 # ad skipped = true #

# p #54_53 # ad skipped = true #