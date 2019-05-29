Quantcast
Pelosi just used Melania as an example of Trump’s hypocrisy on immigration
By - May 29, 2019

In comments Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi poked the bear yet again, by calling out President Donald Trump’s immigration policy by using his wife and her family as an example.

According to Pelosi, Trump’s merit-based immigration proposal means “make America white again.”

“I don’t know merit counted when his wife’s family came into the country. God bless them if it did,” Pelosi said.

Melania Trump came to the United States as a model but it’s unclear what her visa status was at the time. She stayed in the country longer and ultimately married Trump. She then brought her parents to the United States using what Trump refers to as “chain migration.”

Watch her remarks below:


