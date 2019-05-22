Pelosi: Trump is engaged in a cover-up

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Screen cap).

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held a press conference in which she accused President Donald Trump of being “engaged in a cover-up.”

“We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,” Pelosi said after a closed-door meeting with House Democrats.

Still, the speaker did not call for impeachment. However, she did say that there should be a “respectful sharing of ideas” regarding whether the president should be impeached.

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi says "we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up" by stonewalling testimony for ongoing congressional investigations. pic.twitter.com/7ILMb95vZM — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 22, 2019

