Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Private group backed by Trump supporters builds border barrier in El Paso

By - May 28, 2019
An organization called We Build the Wall has built a barrier on private land near El Paso. Via Youtube

The construction over the weekend started after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to build his long-promised wall with funds not appropriated by Congress.

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

A private organization supported by some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters announced Monday that it constructed a short section of border fence over the weekend.

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

The group, We Build the Wall, used money raised from a GoFundMe account to construct about a half-mile of barrier on El Paso’s west side that it said will close a gap used by smugglers and undocumented immigrants to sneak across the border. The group has raised more than $20 million so far.

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It is almost done,” former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said during an interview with Fox News on Monday morning. “We are standing in the gap and building the wall.”

# p #4_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Kobach and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon are listed on the group’s website as part of the leadership team. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage started the organization.

# p #5_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

The barrier is reportedly being construction close to the Mount Cristo Rey statue near the Texas-New Mexico state line across from Mexico. The El Paso Timesreported the land is owned by American Eagle Brick Co., whose owner, Jeff Allen, confirmed the construction. He told the publication that anyone who is against the construction is “against America.”

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Kobach said the barrier isn’t made with the “run-of-the-mill” steel the government uses, which needs to be replaced every 25 years. Instead, the group used “all-weathering” steel that lasts three times as long, he said.

# p #7_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

The construction started the same day a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to build his long-promised wall with funds that were not appropriated by Congress but instead were . shifted from other departments, including the military.

# p #8_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

In the Fox News interview, Kobach cited that ruling as a big reason why the group’s efforts are necessary.

# p #9_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We hear the sad news recently that a liberal federal judge is blocking the federal government from building part of the wall. That’s why it’s all the more important now … that American citizens step forward like they have already,” he said.

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #11_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Cruel and unusual: A guide to California’s broken prisons and the fight to fix them
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+